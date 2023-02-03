“Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way!,” an interactive exhibit based on the popular film and television character, has opened at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
It will be there through Sunday, April 30.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 2:48 am
In this hands-on exhibit, visitors explore the antics of Shaun the Sheep and his pals on Mossy Bottom Farm. Designed for children aged 3 to 9, “Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way!” builds on problem-solving themes in engaging ways. Exhibit components and activities encourage children to playfully explore themes around problem-solving and resilience in a safe and lighthearted manner.
The exhibit is included in admission to the Museum. It has been created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum. Tickets or information are available at www.pittsburghkids.org.
