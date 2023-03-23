The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center in Sewickley is hosting the National Science on Screen program, pairing films with science, engineering, medicine and technology experts, and is one of only 40 cinemas chosen nationwide.
The three-part series begins on the National Day of Science on Screen next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The theater will screen "Woman in Motion," a documentary about the impact of late "Star Trek" star Nichelle Nichols on NASA, and a presentation by Elena Petrak, an Astrobiotic quality assurance engineer. Also, staff members from the Moonshot Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side will be there.
