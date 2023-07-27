All things Pennsylvania wine will be celebrated next month at the 30th annual Seven Springs Wine Festival.

“For 30 years, Springs Wine Festival has welcomed guests to the resort to celebrate and experience the distinct and diverse flavors of Pennsylvania wines,” said Brett Cook, resort general manager. “What started as a small gathering of local wineries at the base of the slopes in 1993 has grown into one of the state’s largest wine festivals and an iconic event for the resort and our region.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription