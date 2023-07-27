All things Pennsylvania wine will be celebrated next month at the 30th annual Seven Springs Wine Festival.
“For 30 years, Springs Wine Festival has welcomed guests to the resort to celebrate and experience the distinct and diverse flavors of Pennsylvania wines,” said Brett Cook, resort general manager. “What started as a small gathering of local wineries at the base of the slopes in 1993 has grown into one of the state’s largest wine festivals and an iconic event for the resort and our region.”
Each year, Seven Springs and the Pennsylvania Wine Association partner to bring together wineries from across Pennsylvania. This year’s event will feature nearly 25 wineries including Bella Terra Vineyards, Cellar ‘54, Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, King View Meadery, Starr Hill Winery, and Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery.
“The beauty of the mountain combined with the amazing people who attend, make this one of the year’s most anticipated events guests and wineries alike,” said Scott Neely, board president of the Pennsylvania Wine Association.
On Friday, Aug. 25, guests can “Party Like It’s 1993” with live entertainment headlined by the band Old Skool from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to don vintage 90s attire like shoulder pads, baby-doll dresses, slouch socks, track suits, grunge gear or denim jackets.
Wine seminars will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27. The Seven Springs culinary team will host “Cooking with Wine,” and Black Dog Wine Company will host “Wine Tasting Like A Pro."
Discounted tickets are available online at www.7springs.com, and full price tickets may be available at the event gate. Admission to the festival includes a souvenir wine glass, samples from up to 25 Pennsylvania wineries, live music on multiple stages, access to wine seminars, and complimentary wine check service for purchases made from attending wineries. Designated driver tickets will be available at the event gate for $20 per person. The Seven Springs Wine Festival is only open to guests age 21 and up.
Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27.
