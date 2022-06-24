Sensory Friendly afternoons have returned to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. They will be happening the second Tuesday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m.
Children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory sensitivities can enjoy a fun, friendly experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Lights and sounds in spaces throughout the museum are turned down, and designated quiet areas can be provided. Sensory kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and other items are available upon request.
While the Children's Museum and MuseumLab require masks indoors for visitors aged 2 or older, medical and sensory exemptions for mask-wearing are available during Sensory Friendly afternoons. Information is available at accessibility@pittsburghkids.org.