Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has partnered with Grow Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to present its annual seed and plant swap Saturday.
The event encourages gardeners to share their untreated, non-GMO seeds or pick up seeds donated by local gardeners, farmers and seed companies. Any guest who brings seeds will be eligible to enter a raffle for gifts from Phipps and Grow Pittsburgh.
