Following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, St. Vincent Summer Theatre returns this year with productions of the musicals "Nunsense" and "Lend Me a Tenor."
In the comedy “Nunsense,” five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her vichyssoise. With no money in the kitty to pay for the burials, they decide to stage a variety show to raise the necessary amount. The entertainment that they present includes wacky solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.
That show will run from Tuesday, June 14 to Sunday, June 19.
“Lend Me a Tenor” follows famous tenor Tito Merelli, who has signed on to perform with the Cleveland Opera Company, but through a set of crazy circumstances, passes out after mixing wine with a huge dose of tranquilizers. Believing the divo is dead, the opera manager, Henry Saunders, taps his assistant, Max, to replace Merelli. Navigating through one catastrophe after the next, Max and Saunders search for a way to save the company's big night.
That show will run from Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 17.
Both shows are directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theatre at Saint Vincent College, and will take place in the Performing Arts Center, in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Latrobe campus.
Performances for both shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. matinees will be performed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
To purchase tickets for “Nunsense,” visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64706, and to purchase tickets for “Lend Me a Tenor,” www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64707. For additional information, call 724-537-8900 or visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.