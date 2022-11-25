Nationally-known sculptor Dan Droz will launch and sign copies of his new book, “Behind the Fold,” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Art.

There will be a presentation moderated by Betsy Benson, publisher of Pittsburgh Magazine, where Droz will talk about his extensive body of work, including large-scale pieces installed in museums, galleries and prominent private and commercial projects, as well as a discussion of his innovative methods and themes.

