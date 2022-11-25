Nationally-known sculptor Dan Droz will launch and sign copies of his new book, “Behind the Fold,” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
There will be a presentation moderated by Betsy Benson, publisher of Pittsburgh Magazine, where Droz will talk about his extensive body of work, including large-scale pieces installed in museums, galleries and prominent private and commercial projects, as well as a discussion of his innovative methods and themes.
Droz began his career as a sculptor in 2019, at the age of 69, after a successful career as a designer, marketing consultant and professor at Carnegie Mellon University. Since then, his work has been included in over 50 solo, juried exhibitions and public installations throughout the U.S. He has also had numerous private commissions, including a 12-foot sculpture in downtown Pittsburgh, and a 10-foot sculpture at the entrance of the Museum of Art and History (MOAH) in Lancaster, Calif.
The event is free and open to the public. More information on Droz and his work is available at www.dandroz.com.
