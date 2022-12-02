“The Accent On-Air: The Symbols of Christmas,” will feature St. John the Baptist Parish in Scottdale in an episode about the popular symbols of Christmas.
Parishioner Edwin Zylka will explain the tradition of ringing the church bell to call people back to church to celebrate the birth of Christ. Viewers will also learn about the meaning behind the Christmas decorations, including the wreath, Christmas tree and luminary lights steeped in symbolism.
Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg, and rector at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg will explain the generosity of St. Nicholas and how his good works are an imitation of Jesus. Also, Bishop Larry J. Kulick shares his passion for the St. Nicholas-inspired art designed by Pipka Ulvilden, talks about his visit to the Vatican, his audience with Pope Francis, and heads into the kitchen with a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve soup.
The show will air on WTAE on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and can be viewed anytime online at TheAccentOnline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.