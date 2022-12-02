“The Accent On-Air: The Symbols of Christmas,” will feature St. John the Baptist Parish in Scottdale in an episode about the popular symbols of Christmas.

Parishioner Edwin Zylka will explain the tradition of ringing the church bell to call people back to church to celebrate the birth of Christ. Viewers will also learn about the meaning behind the Christmas decorations, including the wreath, Christmas tree and luminary lights steeped in symbolism.

