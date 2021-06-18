This summer, in an effort to keep learning going for students entering second through sixth grade, Carnegie Science Center will administer GSK Science in the Summer programming to students at 15 local organizations, including Citizens Library in Washington.
Now in its 35th year, Science in the Summer engages elementary-age students through partnerships between museums, libraries and community-based organizations to build excitement and interest in science learning while preventing “summer slide.” This year’s theme, “Be an Engineer!”, features all-new activities that invite children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental and structural engineering.
In partnership with 15 Pittsburgh-area libraries and community-based organizations, Carnegie Science Center will present Science in the Summer locally by providing supplies, curriculum, and live virtual learning opportunities this July and August. It will be at South Fayette Public Library July 20 and Aug. 2; Bridgeville Library July 20 and 26; and Citizens Library in Washington Aug. 10.
Families that register will receive activity kits containing supplies, a guide and access to supplemental videos. Students will have the opportunity to test out engineering experiments and learn along with fellow student scientists during live virtual sessions led by an educator. In addition, students can explore engineering by participating in “Who Wants to be an Engineer,” a virtual assembly that will be broadcast every Thursday from July 22 to Aug. 19.
