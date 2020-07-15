Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center can discover the wildlife that lives in rivers, dive into activities that demonstrate where water comes from, and find out ways water is conserved at the H20h! River Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.
Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Free with a general admission ticket, visitors will be able to explore water filtration; walk through the Nimick Forbesway Foundation Rain Garden and learn about green infrastructure, how a rain garden works and what kind of plants are good for a rain garden; collect data about the animals and plants that depend on our rivers; and more.
Due to the new recommendations by the Allegheny County Heath Department, building occupancy is limited to 10% and the RiverView Cafe is closed.
For information call 412-237-3400 or go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org.