Santa Claus will be taking a break from the North Pole and visiting the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in the holiday season.
The jolly old elf will be part of the annual Santa Trolley, which will be happening Nov. 25-27, and Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18. Guests will have the opportunity to climb aboard a restored streetcar that will transport them around the museum’s 2-mile track. While aboard, visitors will get to meet Santa Claus and, perhaps a few of his friends.
