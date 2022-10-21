The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host an exhibition to celebrate the work of local artists.
From Nov. 11 to Feb. 5, SAMA will host the 27th Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts.
The exhibition features work by artists from the 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media including acrylic, oil, pastel, photography, watercolor, wood, masonry and many others. Since its inception, the exhibition has become known for its freshness and energy from emerging young artists, and for the presentations of established artists who are developing a new direction with their art.
Serving as juror for this year’s exhibition is Paula Burleigh, an art historian and curator specializing in postwar to contemporary art at Allegheny College in Meadville.
To celebrate the exhibition, SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.