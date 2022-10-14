The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) of Ligonier Valley will hold a Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The SAMA Auxiliary is hosting a “sweater pumpkin-making” party from 1 to 3 p.m. where those attending can learn how to make decorative pumpkins out of sweaters. The cost to attend is $10, which includes all materials and munchies.
