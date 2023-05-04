The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host an oil painting workshop for beginners with local artist Doreen Currie.
The workshop will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The cost to attend is $35, and a supply list will be provided upon registration.
Currie is a fourth-generation native of Latrobe in Westmoreland County, and still resides on a portion of her great-grandparent's farm. She studied art and design at Seton Hill University and has taken numerous workshops with many accomplished and well-known artists. She is an accomplished plein air artist who has learned to paint what she knows and loves, which is most often farmlands, grazing cattle, billowing clouds and golden sunrises peaking just above the hillside.
During this workshop, Currie will teach aspiring artists some essential basics of oil painting, and provide a step-by-step demonstration. She will also demonstrate how to start a painting, develop the subject, then put some finishing touches on the creation.
SAMA Ligonier is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. It is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
