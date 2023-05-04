SAMA class

Artist Doreen Currie will host an oil painting class geared toward beginners in the medium on Saturday, May 20.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host an oil painting workshop for beginners with local artist Doreen Currie.

The workshop will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The cost to attend is $35, and a supply list will be provided upon registration.

