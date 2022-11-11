The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a Children’s Holiday Ornament Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
SAMA members will guide participants step-by-step in making fun and easy holiday ornaments that can be taken home and hung directly on the Christmas tree or to give as gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.