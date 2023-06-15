Guns N’ Roses added PNC Park in Pittsburgh to their massive 2023 World Tour.
On Friday, Aug. 18, the band will play with special guests The Pretenders as part of a headlining tour of stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The rock band launched the tour earlier this month in Tel Aviv, Israel and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.
The North American leg of the tour starts in early August, and includes venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date are now on sale at gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
This will be the first time the group has toured North America since 2021.
