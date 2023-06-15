Guns N' Roses

In this file photo, Axl Rose, left, and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses perform at the Revolver Golden Gods Award Show in Los Angeles. The band recently announced an Aug. 18 performance at PNC Park in Pittsburgh as part of their world tour.

Guns N’ Roses added PNC Park in Pittsburgh to their massive 2023 World Tour.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the band will play with special guests The Pretenders as part of a headlining tour of stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The rock band launched the tour earlier this month in Tel Aviv, Israel and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In