The Grammy Award-winning band America will play a concert in Greensburg on Sunday, June 18.
Perhaps best known for their song "A Horse With No Name," the band is also responsible for the well-known 70s tunes "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair."
The band's music combines Gerry Beckley's melodic pop rock and Dewey Bunnell's use of folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery, and the late Dan Peek's more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics.
America's albums -- six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, "History," hitting more than 4 million in sales -- displayed a fuller range of the trio's talents. Their material encompassed an ambitious artistic swath; from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, America displayed a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide-open as the great American plains.
The concert at The Palace Theatre will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, and includes founding members Beckley and Bunnell.
Tickets are now on sale, and VIP packages are also available. Tickets can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
