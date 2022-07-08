The Carnegie Science Center will be looking at Pittsburgh’s three rivers during the H2Oh! River Weekend Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, visitors can learn how to turn river water into clean drinking water through chemistry, turn water vapor into a cloud in a bottle, and meet the freshwater ambassador animals at the Science Center, many of which are native species.
Visitors can also go fishing on the Ohio River or go on a river bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore for an immersive learning experience.
All activities are included in a general admission ticket. For additional information, call 412-237-3400, or go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org.