The 2023 tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey “The Greatest Show On Earth" will debut stunning feats of human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more.
The show’s cast of 75 performers hail from more than 18 countries and bring inspirational stories with them, which foster powerful connections through circus arts ranging from aerial, acrobatics, comedy, world dance and more.
“The Greatest Show On Earth” includes new jaw-dropping acts, featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling such as the Triangular Highwire, the Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze, acrobats on a double wheel, the Extreme Box Jump Trampoline, hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations and a physical comedy troupe sparking spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 22. at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh.
Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.
