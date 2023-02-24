The world-famous Irish step-dance show Rhythm of the Dance will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg next month.
The show has hit 50 countries with audience figures of more than 7 million during the past 20 years experiencing dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times to modern-day sounds, all compacted into a two-hour concert.
