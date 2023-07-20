Fans of Rogers and Hammerstein musicals like "South Pacific," "Oklahoma!" and "The Sound of Music" have a few more opportunities to see a show featuring some of the duo's best musical numbers.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” will be presented at Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The performance will conclude the 53rd season of St. Vincent Summer Theatre.
Performances started earlier this week, but continue today through Sunday. There are shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in addition to matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
A revue of some of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s most popular songs, the show title is a nod to the song "Some Enchanted Evening" from the musical "South Pacific." Songs from “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” “The King and I” and “Cinderella" are also featured.
“(The performance) will feature some of the most memorable music from some of the most iconic musicals ever written,” said Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater at SVC and producing artistic director for the summer theatre program. “If you love any of their 11 musicals from ‘Oklahoma’ to ‘The Sound of Music,’ you will surely enjoy this production.”
The show stars Shane Tapley, Ryan Sammonds, Abby Middleton, Josey Miller and Sarah Chelli.
Brandt directed all three productions for the SVST program this year, including "The Andrews Brothers" and "Moon Over Buffalo."
Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicapped parking closer to the theater is also available.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also returns this summer. There will be a charge of $5 per person, which will include hotdogs, popcorn and drinks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.