Shania Twain – ‘Queen of Me’
“When it gets tough, gotta get a little love/Put some up in your giddy, giddy up,” announces Shania Twain on the opening track of her first album in six years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:59 am
Shania Twain – ‘Queen of Me’
“When it gets tough, gotta get a little love/Put some up in your giddy, giddy up,” announces Shania Twain on the opening track of her first album in six years.
After a health scare caused by Lyme disease left her vocal cords damaged and threatened to derail her career, the Canadian singer-songwriter has battled back to reclaim the spotlight and her country music icon status.
Following Taylor Swift’s successful lead of blurring the lines between country and pop, the 57-year-old Twain demonstrates she still has the charisma to deliver arrangements that appeal to a wide audience.
“Queen of Me” is Twain’s sixth studio release and a crossover delight that shows how she’s evolved musically since her self-titled debut in 1993.
The title track is a self-empowering anthem that has Twain declaring her independence by making her own rules as she speaks to being blessed with a wonderful life and an abundance of opportunities ahead. She doesn’t need a king because she is indeed a queen.
The sentiments of good fortune again are echoed on “Got It Good” with Twain declaring, “I’ve got it good/Better than I thought I ever would.” With confidence coming through loud and clear in her voice, it’s obvious she is happy and content with herself at this stage in the game.
Twain penned “Inhale/Exhale Air” in reference to her near-death experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. It’s a declaration to appreciate the simple things in life and a reminder not to take a minute for granted as she sings, “Taste it, don’t waste it/Take it all in while you can.”
“Last Day of Summer” possesses a sincere innocence when reflecting back on a past relationship and what could have been as summer slowly yields to September and new adventures.
“Best Friend” finds Twain being a supportive companion during a difficult time proclaiming, “Just remember who you got/When you feel a little lost, I’ll find you.”
“The Hardest Stone” brings the set to a solemn close with Twain realizing the hardest stone to turn is the heart as she begins to let go and move on from a past relationship.
Area fans get the chance to see Twain up close and personal when she performs in Burgettstown on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.