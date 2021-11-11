Resonance Works, Pittsburgh’s multi-faceted performing arts company, makes its return to the stage with “Back to the Future” at the Greer Cabaret at Theater Square in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. each day.
The Resonance Chamber Orchestra performs the Pittsburgh premieres of works by contemporary composers, highlighting musical traditions from around the world in an array of compositional styles and themes.
Tickets are available through the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website, trustarts.org. Resonance Works will offer virtual ticket options for digital encores of all live season performances, which will go on sale following the in-person events.