Resonance Works’ 10th anniversary season is continuing with a production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “The Ballad of the Brown King.”
Victory Brinker, a young opera singer from Latrobe who recently appeared on NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” is making her Resonance Works debut in the role of Amahl. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a beloved tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his mother and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers of their way to Bethlehem.
