Pittsburgh’s Resonance Works, a genre-defying performing arts nonprofit, has announced its 10th anniversary season.
It will include two world-premiere classical music performances, orchestral favorites and an evocative new opera.
The season will begin with the contemporary opera “I Am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” on Friday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall in Carnegie. The opera examines the complexities of American identity through the relationship between Rosa, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who is awaiting deportation, and Singa, her court-appointed attorney, an ethnically Chinese immigrant living in the U.S. on a green card.
Then, on Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18, the classic story “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “The Ballad of the Brown King” will be presented by the Resonance Chamber Orchestra and Festival Chorus at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side.
The Resonance Chamber Orchestra will present “To Breathe Free,” which will include a reprise of Aaron Copland’s beloved “Appalachian Spring” and new works, including a commission from Gilda Lyons, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a Grammy-nominated composer. It will be at the First United Methodist Church in Bloomfield on Friday, March 3 and Sunday, March 5.
The season will conclude with Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” performed by the Resonance Chamber Orchestra and Festival Chorus. It will be presented Friday, April 28 at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, Saturday, April 29 at Coraopolis United Methodist Church, and at Heinz Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 30.
Go online to www.resonanceworks.org for additional information.
