"Remembering The 60’s," featuring Peter Noone & The Herman’s Hermits and special guest Mark Milovats, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m. The show also includes The Latshaw Pops’ tribute to the 60’s, which will open the concert.
Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been performing nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary 60s pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits included: “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “There’s A Kind of Hush,” and other hits.
Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over 60 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold, and The Hermits were twice named Cashbox’s “Entertainer of the Year."
Pittsburgh-born Milovats, an international adult contemporary/country recording artist, has toured all over the U.S. as a headliner and opening act for many performers.
