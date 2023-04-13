The Westmoreland Historical Society's "Remember When" series returns on Sunday, April 16 with a program looking at the time when coal was king and coke was queen.
Michael Mance and John Jamison will join forces on a picture presentation about mining operations from across the county, including the story of Boxcartown.
Mance received an Arthur St. Clair Historic Preservation Award in 2017 for the preservation of the local and industrial history of Southwestern Pennsylvania through social media. Using old photos, maps, and written records, Mance meticulously documents the industrial ghosts of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Jamison’s family owned and operated many of the coal mines in Westmoreland County.
The presentation, which includes brunch, begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette. Cost is $38 for adults and $18 for children.
Reservations are required by calling the historical society at 724-836-1800 x210.
