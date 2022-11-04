Registration is now open for Carnegie Science Center’s holiday camps for children aged 6 to 11.
Full-day holiday camps will be offered from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The camps will explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity and more. Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new, 7,400 square-foot exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open in November.
Registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Information is also available at 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.