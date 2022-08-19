The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center will be screening “CatVideoFest” on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“CatVideoFest,” only available in select theaters, is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and more. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Cats N’At, a local cat lounge in Wexford. Cats N’At strives to reimagine the shelter experience by creating a home-like environment where adoptable cats are free to roam around and interact with the public.
