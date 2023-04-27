Sage

Rachael Sage will perform at Wheelfish in Pittsburgh on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m.

Billboard-charting and award-winning singer/songwriter Rachael Sage will perform at Wheelfish in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 28 to celebrate the release of her first single, "Whistle Blow," from her forthcoming album "The Other Side."

Fresh from an appearance on Mountain Stage, the six-time Independent Music Award winner will preview material from her upcoming album and will play songs from her recent Billboard Charting album "Character," along with select pieces from her repertoire of 14 albums and her new collaborative side-project, "Poetica."

