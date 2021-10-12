The Pumpkin Patch Trolley will be on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum starting Friday.
Trolleys will be fitted with autumn decorations, and in the Trolley Display Building, children will be able to select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and decorate it in the events room. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments.
It will happen Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The last trolley will leave the pumpkin patch at 4 p.m. For additional information call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org.