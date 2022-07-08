The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has extended the contract of Byron Stripling, its principal Pops conductor, through the 2025-26 season.
Stripling is the second principal Pops conductor in the PSO’s history. Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the PSO, explained, “Under Byron’s continued leadership, we look forward to presenting the rich diversity of popular programming that Pittsburgh audiences love.”
The principal Pops conductor is the steward of the symphony’s popular, or “Pops,” programming, which presents music from diverse genres, including Broadway, movies, jazz, rock and soul, often with popular soloists.
Stripling will conduct three PNC Pops subscription series concerts in the PSO’s recently announced 2022-23 season at Heinz Hall: “The Sounds of New Orleans” from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2; “Women Rock,” on Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26; and “The Doo Wop Project,” on Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.
