“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” is being presented by Prime Stage Theatre today through Sunday, Jan. 29 at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh.
Prime Stage Sprouts, introduced last year, brings literature to life for elementary students and their families. The productions are accessible for children as young as 5 years old. “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” is a musical that shares the joys, sorrows and challenges Tubman faced while freeing herself and hundreds of others from slavery.
