Prime Stage Theatre is presenting the C.S. Lewis tale “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” starting Friday, March 3.
On a rainy day in London, four children step through a magical wardrobe and discover an enchanted kingdom filled with fantasy, mystical characters and suspense. Prime Stage focuses on literature coming to life on the stage, and “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” was selected for its blend of stimulating the imagination, working together, believing and achieving goals.
