Iggy Pop - ‘Every Loser’

“My mind is on fire when I oughta retire,” declares a defiant Iggy Pop on the opening numb of his latest studio release. “Frenzy” is an unapologetic track that emphatically demonstrates the 75-year-old godfather of punk still has plenty of lust for life.

For “Every Loser,” Pop surrounds himself with a stellar cast of musicians consisting of Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Travis Barker, Stone Gossard, Josh Klinghoffer, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney, Eric Avery and the late Taylor Hawkins to help fuel the set of 11 tracks.

“Love becomes compulsive/It’s wiser to say no/God made me a junkie/But Satan told me so,” proclaims Pop as he outlines the deadly delusion and darkness of drug addition through an invitation that comes at the ultimate cost on “Strung Out Johnny.”

“New Atlantis” is a personal love letter to his adopted hometown of Miami. Pop takes comfort in his familiar surroundings when observing that things are slowly becoming bleak as he sings, “Some say the world will end in fire/Some say ice/Me, I just see fewer birds, fish and butterflies.”

“Modern Day Ripoff” finds Pop delivering an Alice Cooper tone when complaining about how much things have changed since his early start in the business over 50 years ago. “A respectable person would not do so much cursing/At least I'm still kicking,” states an agitated Pop.

“Neo Punk” serves as the album’s signature track with Pop reminiscing about his career, accomplishments and benefits of celebrity. It’s been a rewarding journey and Pop knows he has done well for himself when revealing he doesn’t have to sing because he’s got publishing.

The primal attitude of the new material can be best summarized when Pop announces, “I’m not some flimsy, stray-town straw boy/I’m a terror.”

He’s indeed the same musical terror possessing the uncompromising swagger he first flashed the world as a member of the Stooges.

It’s perfectly clear that Pop has no intention of abdicating his punk throne anytime soon when he sings, “I carry it all/And when I'm done, I'm still looking for fun.”