Carnegie Science Center officials have announced it will host “Pompeii: The Exhibition” starting Oct. 2 and continuing through April 23.
The exhibit tells the story of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The volcanic eruption that destroyed it also preserved it, and over time archaeologists have uncovered a unique record of daily life: roads, buildings, municipal services, paintings and more.
The exhibit will include one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented, and 180 artifacts, including gladiator helmets, armor, lamps and more.
For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/pompeii.