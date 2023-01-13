Point Park University’s dance program once again has been recognized as one of the best college dance programs for 2022-23 in the United States by DanceUS.org.
A leading portal for dance professionals, students and enthusiasts, DanceUS.org is an independent online publication. This is the third time Point Park’s dance program has been recognized by DanceUS.org.
