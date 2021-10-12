Taking its inspiration from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video, Point Park University will host"Thrillerama," a Halloween-themed fundraiser, at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh.
The event is open to members of the community, downtown residents, and businesses, as well as students and faculty. Sponsorship costs to participate in the video are $500 person; individuals or companies can also sponsor an individual or student to participate in the video for $500. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Point Park University students.
For more information, or to register for the event, visit thrillerama.info.