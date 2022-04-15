“Frozen,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Hadestown” are among the touring Broadway productions that will be part of the 2022-23 season of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced.
All the productions will be staged at the Benedum Center. They are:
--”Frozen,” Oct. 5-16.
--”Hadestown,” Nov. 15-20.
--”Les Miserables,” Nov. 22-27
--”Hairspray,” Jan. 3-8.
--”Jagged Little Pill,” Jan. 24-29.
--”Beetlejuice,” Feb. 21-26.
--”Six,” March 14-19.
--”Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” April 4-9.
--”Dear Evan Hansen,” May 2-7.
Tickets or information are available by calling 412-456-4800 or going online to TrustArts.org.