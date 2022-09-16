The Pittsburgh Watercolor Society is presenting its Annual Aqueous Open 2022 International Exhibition at the Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, W.Va., through Saturday, Oct. 29.
It’s the first such exhibit in three years for the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society. The group was founded in 1945 to develop, encourage and maintain interest in watercolor painting.
