The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 on Sunday, May 1, at the St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe.
The concert celebrates the February 2021 release of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh’s recording of the symphony, widely regarded at Beethoven’s greatest work. The symphony consists of four movements, the final and famously recognizable of which demonstrating Beethoven’s unorthodox choice to include vocals.
The lyrics sung during the movement come from Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy” poem and are performed by four soloists and a chorus. The symphony is under the direction of Maestro Manfred Honeck.
General admission tickets are $25. Silver patron tickets are $50, and gold patron tickets are $75. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventsquid.com/register/15880. For questions, call 724-805-2177.