A recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
It received nominations in the categories Best Orchestral Performance and Best Engineered Album.
The Beethoven No. 9 recording is the eleventh release in the “Pittsburgh Live!” series since 2013, and the sixth recording to receive at least one Grammy nomination. To date, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has received 12 Grammy nominations, including two wins in the last six years.
The Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.