The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is launching “Disrupt,” a new concert series built around a “disruptive” musical theme in a casual setting, with a shorter program and unique enhancements throughout the evening.
The First “PSO Disrupt” concert, “Persist,” is set for Saturday, April 15, featuring the music of Dmitri Shostakovich. Along with a shorter program length and more casual attire, there will be a designated host, separate from the conductor, who will guide the audience, remarks throughout the concert to provide deeper insight, and more.
