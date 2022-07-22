The “Harry Potter” film concert series is returning to Heinz Hall with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert,” the third film in the “Harry Potter” series.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform the movie’s score as it is projected in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In