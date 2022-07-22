The “Harry Potter” film concert series is returning to Heinz Hall with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert,” the third film in the “Harry Potter” series.
On Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform the movie’s score as it is projected in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the “Harry Potter Film Concert Series,” a global concert tour celebrating the “Harry Potter” films. Since the world premiere of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone In Concert” in 2016, more than 3 million people have enjoyed the films with orchestral accompaniment.
