The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that concerts currently scheduled through mid-June will now be canceled or postponed.
“We continue to find ourselves living through an unprecedented time as the situation with COVID-19 grows more challenging across the world. This crisis has hit hard the performing arts community, and the Pittsburgh Symphony is no exception,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Concerts that are canceled:
May 29-31: BNY Mellon Grand Classics “Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique”
June 5-7: PNC Pops “The Doo Wop Project”
June 12 and 14: BNY Mellon Grand Classics “Beethoven Seventh”
The Pittsburgh Symphony is working to reschedule the following concerts and encourages ticket holders to hold on to their tickets as it works on new dates:
June 3: Ben Folds
June 13: An Evening with Honeck & Mutter & Williams
The Pittsburgh is also taking measures to cut costs, including salary reductions and postponement of construction projects at Heinz Hall.