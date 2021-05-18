The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is presenting a “Summer With the Symphony” series at Hartwood Acres in Allegheny County.
“Summer With the Symphony” will feature a full orchestra performing a total of eight concerts – four classical, three Pops and one family event – from July 23 to Aug. 7.
For all the concerts, the Pittsburgh Symphony is offering tickets at “choose your price,” with a minimum of $10 per person. Advance tickets are available at pittsburghsymphony.org or through the box office phone line at 412-392-4900. Tickets will also be available at Hartwood Acres at the parking entrance starting at the time parking opens for each concert; cash or credit cards will be accepted. In the event of a severe weather cancellation, audience members will be notified as soon as possible, and tickets may be applied to a future concert or refunded.