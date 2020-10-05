The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s “Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience” will premiere Monday, Oct. 19 with the first of five episodes that will traverse the region and will offer classical music, popular music, and Holiday Pops as the series unfolds.
All five episodes will be made available free to the public on the Pittsburgh Symphony website: pittsburghsymphony.org.
Each episode will be 60-to-90 minutes long, with performances from ensembles of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra accompanied by special interviews and other features that bridge the musical journey that is guided by the episode’s particular theme. These features will include looks behind the scenes, an exploration of Heinz Hall, and unique perspectives from the musicians, conductors and members of the Pittsburgh Symphony leadership.