Thirty-seven plays by William Shakespeare will be performed by a trio of actors in "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)" at the Threadbare Cider & Meadery in Pittsburgh starting Wednesday, March 30.

It's being presented by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks and is the company's first indoor spring show. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Thursday, March 31, Saturday, April 2, Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. A 2 p.m. matinee is planned for Sunday, April 3.

The audience must present proof of vaccination at the door. Masks are required.

For information go online to www.pittsburghshakespeare.com

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In