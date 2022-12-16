Pittsburgh Public Theater is celebrating the holiday season with an all-new stage production of Phillip Grecian’s “A Christmas Story.”
The story is based on Jean Shepherd’s novel “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” and the beloved 1983 film. The production highlights the hijinks of young Ralphie Parker before Christmas, with an exploding furnace, a Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, an innocent experiment with a wet tongue on an icy lamppost, and a wild rash of theatrical fantasies not for the “fra-gee-lay” of heart.
