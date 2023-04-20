Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced its 2023-24 season, which will include world premieres, adaptations and stories from Broadway stars.
The season opens in September and will include six mainstage productions, as well as one immersive experience that will bring audiences out of the O'Reilly Theater in downtown Pittsburgh.
-- "Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For," a world premiere musical, Sept. 19-Oct. 8.
-- "A Tell-Tale Heart," is a Public Unplugged production and puts a "Poe meets Pittsburgh" spin on the classic chiller. It's adapted by Pittsburgh playwright Alec Silberblatt, Oct. 5-31.
-- "Tiny Beautiful Things," is about an anonymous advice columnist and the readers who pour out their hearts to her, Nov. 1-19.
-- "A Christmas Story: The Play," has Ralphie Parker and Santaland return to the O'Reilly Theater, Dec. 9-23.
-- "Dragon Lady," is a one-woman cabaret musical with a woman sharing dark secrets of her fantastical life with her granddaughter on the eve of her 60th birthday, Feb. 7-23.
-- "The Importance of Being Earnest," is Oscar Wilde's "trivial comedy for serious people," March 27-April 14.
-- "The Coffin Maker," is a world premiere and a new installment of playwright Mark Clayton Southers' chronicle of the Black experience, turning the clock back to 1849 Oklahoma.
Tickets or information are available at 412-316-1600, or online at ppt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.